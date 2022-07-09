SSC Constable Exam 2022: Registration Process Underway; Check ssc.nic.in
SSC Constable Driver Recruitment 2022: Apply for the SSC Constable Exam 2022 on ssc.nic.in, last date is 29 July.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially started the registration process for SSC Constable Exam 2022 on the website. The candidates who are interested to apply for the Constable (Driver)-Male in Delhi Police Examination 2022 should complete the application process on time. The SSC Constable Exam 2022 Registration Process is taking place online on the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) – ssc.nic.in. Candidates should check the official website for all the latest details on the registration process.
It is to be noted that the SSC Constable Exam 2022 registration process has already begun on the website – ssc.nic.in and the last date to apply is 29 July 2022. Candidates who are interested to sit for the exam should complete the application process and pay the registration fee on time otherwise they will not be allowed.
All the latest details regarding the exam will be updated by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on the website so that the candidates can stay updated.
SSC Constable Driver Recruitment 2022: Important Details
The SSC Constable Driver Recruitment 2022 drive is being conducted to fill up 1411 posts out of which 1270 posts are for the Open category and 141 posts are for the Ex-S category.
Candidates who are interested to apply for the SSC Constable Driver Recruitment 2022 should qualify 10+2 (Senior Secondary) exam or equivalent from a recognised Board.
To know more about the SSC Constable Exam 2022 Registration Process or the exam date, one must visit the website – ssc.nic.in.The last date to apply for the exam is 29 July 2022.
Any registration after the deadline will not be accepted so the candidates should be alert and finish the process on time. The applications have begun on the website so one can start registering immediately.
SSC Constable Exam 2022: How to Apply for the SSC Constable Driver Recruitment 2022
Here are the steps that everyone should follow to apply for the SSC Constable Exam 2022:
Visit the website – ssc.nic.in.
Find the SSC Constable Exam 2022 link on the homepage and click on it.
Enter the log in details correctly and click on submit.
Fill out the application form with all the correct details and pay the application fees online via the website.
Tap on the submit option to finish the registration process.
Download the application form from the website and save a copy.
One should check the SSC Constable Exam 2022 application fees mentioned on the website before paying it online.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.