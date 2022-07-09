SSC Constable Exam 2022: Registration Process Underway; Check ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially started the registration process for SSC Constable Exam 2022 on the website. The candidates who are interested to apply for the Constable (Driver)-Male in Delhi Police Examination 2022 should complete the application process on time. The SSC Constable Exam 2022 Registration Process is taking place online on the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) – ssc.nic.in. Candidates should check the official website for all the latest details on the registration process.

It is to be noted that the SSC Constable Exam 2022 registration process has already begun on the website – ssc.nic.in and the last date to apply is 29 July 2022. Candidates who are interested to sit for the exam should complete the application process and pay the registration fee on time otherwise they will not be allowed.