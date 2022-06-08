UPSC ESE Mains Admit Card 2022 Released, Steps to Download

The UPSC ESE Mains admit cards are out. Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has released the admit card for the Engineering Services (Main) Examination or UPSC ESE Mains Admit Card 2022. Candidates appearing for the exam can download their admit card from the official website at upsc.gov.in

The candidates can download the admit cards from 6 June 2022 till 26 June 2022. The UPSC ESE 2022 Mains exam will be conducted on 26 June 2022 in two shifts. The UPSC ESE examination is conducted once every year after the candidates clear the UPSC ESE prelims.

The online application process for UPSC for the Engineering Services exam had begun in the latter half of 2021. The Engineering Services Examination is conducted to select engineers to work under the Government of India and are designated as a Class-1 officer.