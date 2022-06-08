UPSC ESE Mains Admit Card 2022 Released, Steps to Download
Candidates can download the admit cards for UPSC ESE Mains 2022 till 26 June 2022
The UPSC ESE Mains admit cards are out. Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has released the admit card for the Engineering Services (Main) Examination or UPSC ESE Mains Admit Card 2022. Candidates appearing for the exam can download their admit card from the official website at upsc.gov.in
The candidates can download the admit cards from 6 June 2022 till 26 June 2022. The UPSC ESE 2022 Mains exam will be conducted on 26 June 2022 in two shifts. The UPSC ESE examination is conducted once every year after the candidates clear the UPSC ESE prelims.
The online application process for UPSC for the Engineering Services exam had begun in the latter half of 2021. The Engineering Services Examination is conducted to select engineers to work under the Government of India and are designated as a Class-1 officer.
UPSC ESE Mains 2022: Steps to Download Admit Card
Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in
Click on the link reading ‘UPSC ESE Mains Admit Card 2022’ on the homepage.
Login with your registered credentials.
Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
Check the details on the admit card carefully.
Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.
If candidates find any discrepancies in the details printed on the admit card, they must consult the commission immediately.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.