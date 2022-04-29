NCHM JEE 2022: Revised Registration Deadline and Application Form Details
NCHM JEE 2022: The revised registration deadline is 16 May 2022 as per NTA.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially extended the deadline for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination, or NCHM JEE 2022 registration process. It is to be noted that the last date to apply for NCHM JEE 2022 is 16 May 2022 as per the latest update. Candidates who are interested to register should keep a note of the revised registration deadline. Earlier, the National Testing Agency (NTA) had scheduled the application process deadline for NCHM JEE 2022 for 3 May 2022.
Now, the deadline has been extended to 16 May 2022 so the candidates can register themselves for the Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination, or NCHM JEE 2022.
It is to be noted by the candidates that the registration process will take place online on the official website till 16 May 2022.
The official website that the candidates have to visit to apply for the NCHM JEE 2022 is nchmjee.nta.nic.in. Candidates can register themselves for the exam by going to the mentioned website.
NCHM JEE 2022 Exam Date: Revised Application Date Details
The ones who are registering for the exam should note that the NCHM JEE 2022 will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on 18 June 2022 as per the latest schedule.
Candidates can check the official website, nchmjee.nta.nic.in, for all the updates on the exam and registration process.
The exam will be a computer-based test for candidates who are seeking admission to BSc (Hospitality and Hotel Administration) course at the Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM).
NCHM JEE 2022: Steps To Apply
Candidates should strictly remember that the registration process will go on till 16 May 2022. This is the revised extended application date announced by the NTA.
Here are a few simple steps that the candidates are requested to follow to apply for the NCHM JEE 2022:
Go to the official website of NCHM JEE - nchmjee.nta.nic.in
Click on the tab that states New Registration on the homepage
Tap on the Click to Proceed option
Fill out all the required details such as personal, examination and academic information
Upload scanned copies of the required documents as per the specifications on the form
Pay the NCHM JEE application fee online
Click on the Submit option after completing the process and verifying every detail
Take a printout of the application form
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.