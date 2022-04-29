NCHM JEE 2022: Revised Registration Deadline and Application Form Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially extended the deadline for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination, or NCHM JEE 2022 registration process. It is to be noted that the last date to apply for NCHM JEE 2022 is 16 May 2022 as per the latest update. Candidates who are interested to register should keep a note of the revised registration deadline. Earlier, the National Testing Agency (NTA) had scheduled the application process deadline for NCHM JEE 2022 for 3 May 2022.