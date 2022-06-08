RBSE Result 2022: Rajasthan Board 5th, 8th Results Released on Official Website

RBSE 5th,8th Result 2022 is announced on the website.
The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) has formally declared the RBSE 5th Result 2022 and RBSE 8th Result 2022 on the website for all the candidates. Candidates who had appeared for the RBSE 5th and 8th Exam can finally check their scores on the site. They need to log in to their registered accounts on the website to check the result. They can also download their respective results from the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER).
The official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) where the results have been released is rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can also download the RBSE 5th,8th Results 2022 from another official website rajresults.nic.in. The board has declared the results on both websites so that the students do not find it difficult to check the scores.
They can also go through the websites for other important updates and information from the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER).
It is important to note that over 27.16 lakh students were waiting for the BSER to announce the RBSE 5th, 8th Results 2022 so that they could check their performance.
The websites that the candidates of RBSE Class 5 and Class 8 need to visit are rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. The sites contain all the latest information that the students might need to know.
Here are a few easy steps that the candidates need to keep in mind to download the RBSE 5th, 8th Results 2022 online:
Go to the official websites of the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.
Click on the activated link that states RBSE Class 5, 8 results 2022 on the homepage.
Enter the login details correctly such as Roll Number and Date of Birth.
The RBSE Result 2022 for Class 5 and Class 8 will appear on the screen.
Download the result from the website and take a printout of the same.
