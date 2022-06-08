RBSE Result 2022: Rajasthan Board 5th, 8th Results Released on Official Website

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) has formally declared the RBSE 5th Result 2022 and RBSE 8th Result 2022 on the website for all the candidates. Candidates who had appeared for the RBSE 5th and 8th Exam can finally check their scores on the site. They need to log in to their registered accounts on the website to check the result. They can also download their respective results from the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER).

The official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) where the results have been released is rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can also download the RBSE 5th,8th Results 2022 from another official website rajresults.nic.in. The board has declared the results on both websites so that the students do not find it difficult to check the scores.