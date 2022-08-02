JEE Advanced Registration 2022 for Foreign Candidates Underway; Check Website

JEE Advanced Registration 2022 has officially started on the website for foreign candidates.
(Photo: iStock)
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, has officially begun the online application process for JEE Advanced 2022 for foreign students. The JEE Advanced Registration 2022 for foreign students is taking place formally on the official website. The website that foreign candidates should visit to register for the JEE Advanced 2022 is jeeadv.nic.in. All the details on the registration dates and application fee are stated on the website so that foreign candidates can take a look at them.
It is important to note that foreign national candidates can complete the JEE Advanced Registration 2022 process by 11 August 2022. The last date to pay the application fee is 12 August 2022. The JEE Advanced 2022 Registration for the foreign national candidates began on the website jeeadv.nic.in officially on 1 August 2022 at 3:00 pm.
Foreign national candidates should remember that they have to complete the JEE Advanced Registration 2022 within the deadline, which is 11 August 2022.
The JEE Advanced 2022 application fee should also be submitted within the last date, which is 12 August 2022. Any registrations after the deadline will not be entertained.
Candidates applying for the JEE Advanced 2022 should remember their login credentials as they have to use them on the website.
They should also fill out the application form carefully to avoid any mistakes and problems later on.
Let's take a look at these simple steps to apply for the JEE Advanced 2022 online:
Visit the website, jeeadv.nic.in.
Tap on the link that mentions 'Click Here to Register'.
Register yourself by providing the necessary details and the JEE Advanced Registration 2022 form will appear on your screen.
Fill out the JEE Advanced 2022 application form carefully and upload scanned copies of the required documents as per the mentioned details.
Pay the JEE Advanced Registration 2022 fee online and click on submit.
Download the application form from the website as a reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)