JEE Advanced Registration 2022 for Foreign Candidates Underway; Check Website

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, has officially begun the online application process for JEE Advanced 2022 for foreign students. The JEE Advanced Registration 2022 for foreign students is taking place formally on the official website. The website that foreign candidates should visit to register for the JEE Advanced 2022 is jeeadv.nic.in. All the details on the registration dates and application fee are stated on the website so that foreign candidates can take a look at them.

It is important to note that foreign national candidates can complete the JEE Advanced Registration 2022 process by 11 August 2022. The last date to pay the application fee is 12 August 2022. The JEE Advanced 2022 Registration for the foreign national candidates began on the website jeeadv.nic.in officially on 1 August 2022 at 3:00 pm.