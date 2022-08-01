JEE Main Session 2 Answer Key 2022: Release Date, Time & Other Important Details

JEE Mains Session 2 answer key 2022 will be released soon. Check details here.
Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) session 2 answer key 2022 is expected to be released soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who had appeared for the JEE Exam 2022, July Session, can download the provisional answer key from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. All they have to do is to submit their login credentials like application number and date of birth or password.
Candidates should remember that the JEE Mains 2022 provisional answer key for July Session 2 can be challenged if they are not satisfied with the answers. Each question can be objected to or challenged by paying an amount of Rs 200, which is non-refundable. Once the queries of candidates are resolved regarding the provisional answer key, a final answer key will be released on the official website, and that will be non-objectionable.
If reports are to be believed, the JEE provisional answer key for July session 2022 will be released today, on 01 August 2022. However, no official notification has been released yet regarding the same. Candidates should, therefore, keep visiting the official website to check the latest updates.
Candidates who want to check their JEE Mains 2022 scores for Session 2 should follow the below steps to download the answer key:
Go to the official webiste, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
On the homepage, go to the latest notifications, and search the link that reads as 'Download JEE Session 2 Answer Key for july 2022.'
Click on the direct link and a candidate login page will appear on the screen.
Enter your login credentials like application number, password or date of birth and hit the submit option.
Your JEE provisonal answer key 2022 for July Session will be displayed on the screen.
Check the answer key carefully and raise objections if you are not satisfied with any of the answers.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
