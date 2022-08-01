JEE Main Session 2 Answer Key 2022: Release Date, Time & Other Important Details

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) session 2 answer key 2022 is expected to be released soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who had appeared for the JEE Exam 2022, July Session, can download the provisional answer key from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. All they have to do is to submit their login credentials like application number and date of birth or password.

Candidates should remember that the JEE Mains 2022 provisional answer key for July Session 2 can be challenged if they are not satisfied with the answers. Each question can be objected to or challenged by paying an amount of Rs 200, which is non-refundable. Once the queries of candidates are resolved regarding the provisional answer key, a final answer key will be released on the official website, and that will be non-objectionable.