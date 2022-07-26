JEE Mains 2022 Session 2: Admit Cards Released for Paper 2, Details Here

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Mains 2022 Session 2 Admit Card for Paper 2 on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates who have applied for the JEE Main Exam 2022 Session 2 for Paper 2 can get their admit cards by submitting their login details, including the application number and date of birth.

Besides, NTA has also declared the examination dates of JEE Mains 2022 Session 2 for Paper 1 for BE/BTech outside the country. The examination will be conducted on 28 and 29 July 2022 across 17 cities outside India.

Candidates who are going to appear in the JEE Mains Exam 2022 Session 2 for Paper 2 (B. Arch and B. Planning) should note that the exam will be held on 30 July 2022.