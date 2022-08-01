OJEE Exam 2022: Special Round 2 Registration Begins Today, How To Apply
OJEE Special Exam 2022: The application process for the round 2 exam begins on 1 August, check details here.
The (special) round 2 registration for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022 will start from Monday, 1 August 2022, at 5:00 pm. The official notification regarding the same was released on 31 July 2022.
The OJEE 2022 exam is conducted for candidates who want to take admission into different courses like MBA, MCA, B Tech, LE-Tech, BSc, B Pharm, M Pharm, and LE-Tech Diploma offered by various colleges of the state.
Candidates should remember that the last date of the Odisha JEE special round 2 registration is 7 August 2022 at 11 pm. All the eligible candidates who have not applied yet should do so, preferably before the closure date. Check the official website, ojee.nic.in, for detailed information.
The OJEE Special Exam 2022 Round 2 is likely to be conducted in the last week of August or first week of September. Keep visiting the official website for latest updates.
OJEE 2022 Special Round 2 Registration: How To Apply
Candidates who want to apply for the Odisha JEE special round 2 registration 2022 should follow the steps below:
Go to the official website – ojee.nic.in.
On the home page, find the link that reads 'Application for 2nd/Special OJEE will start after 5 P.M on 01/08/2022.'
Click on the direct link and you will be taken to the login page.
Enter your login credentials and a registration form will be displayed on the computer screen.
Fill in all the details mentioned in the application form.
Upload all the required documents and pay the registration fee.
Hit the submit button.
Download, save, and take a printout for future references.
Note down your application number and password as they will be required for downloading your admit cards.
