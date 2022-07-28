AP ICET 2022 Answer Key Released: Answer Key Link; Last Date To Raise Objections

The Andhra University in Visakhapatnam has officially declared the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2022 Answer Key on Wednesday, 27 July 2022. It is important to note that the AP ICET 2022 Key is available on the official website for download, along with the candidate's response sheet and master question paper. Candidates are requested to check the website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ICET – to download the provisional AP ICET 2022 Key. They are available on the website now.

Candidates should remember that they do not need to log in to their accounts on the website to download the AP ICET 2022 Answer Key. They need to visit cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ICET and the AP ICET 2022 Key link will be available on the website.