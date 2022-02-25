JEE Advanced 2022: Exam Schedule and Registration Date Announced
Here's all you need to know about JEE Advanced 2022: Exam date, eligibility criteria, and application process.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has decided to conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 on 3 July 2022.
The dates of JEE Advanced 2022, which is the passport to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) have been published.
The registration process for JEE Advanced 2022 will start on 8 June and end on 14 June 2022. Candidates have been advised to complete the registration process within the time period.
Details about the application process, eligibility criteria, and exam schedule can be accessed on the official website for JEE Advanced 2022: jeeadv.ac.in.
According to the decision taken by the Joint Admission Board, the IITs have taken the decision to provide relaxation to Class 12 candidates this year as well.
This is the third year when the JEE Advanced is not being held outside India. However, candidates can travel to India to appear for the competitive exam.
JEE Advanced 2022 : Exam Time
The timings of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 is clearly stated on the official website jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates appearing for the exam can take a look at it.
According to the schedule, the JEE Advanced 2022 exams will be conducted in two shifts. Candidates have to appear for Paper 1 from 9 am to 12 pm.
The shift timings of Paper 2 are 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The JEE Advanced 2022 exam will take place on 3 July 2022.
The JEE Advanced 2022 dates also suggest that the announcement of the final answer key and the result will be declared on 18 July.
Students appearing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 have to follow the official website jeeadv.ac.in for updates.
JEE Advanced 2022: Eligibility and Important Dates
Candidates need to be among the top 2.5 lakh in BE/BTech paper of JEE (Main) 2022 to be able to qualify for the JEE Advanced 2022.
Students who appeared for Class 12 exam in 2020 or 2021 for the first time and registered for JEE Advanced 2021 but were unable to sit for both the JEE Advanced 2021 papers are also eligible to apply for JEE Advanced 2022.
JEE Advanced 2022 application process will be conducted from 8 June 2022 to 5 pm on 14 June 2022. The last date for fees submission is 15 June.
Candidates will receive their admit cards on 27 June 2022. All the details are mentioned on the website jeeadv.ac.in.
(Written with inputs from Times of India and NDTV.)
