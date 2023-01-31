JAC 12th Admit Card 2023 Expected Soon: Check jac.jharkhand.gov.in; Know Details

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is likely to release the JAC 12th Admit Card 2023 soon on the official website. Even though an official release date for the admit card has not been announced yet, the JAC Class 12 hall tickets may be released today, Tuesday, 31 January 2023. Once the admit cards are formally released, candidates can download them from the official website of the council - jac.jharkhand.gov.in. One must keep a close eye on the website for details.

Candidates are requested to download the JAC 12th Admit Card 2023 as soon as it is released on the website. They should go through the details mentioned on the hall ticket carefully after downloading it from jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The ones who are preparing to appear for the JAC 12th exams 2023 must stay alert and know the latest announcements.