JAC 12th Admit Card 2023 Expected Soon: Check jac.jharkhand.gov.in; Know Details

JAC 12th admit card 2023 is likely to be declared soon on the official website.
(Photo: iStock)
The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is likely to release the JAC 12th Admit Card 2023 soon on the official website. Even though an official release date for the admit card has not been announced yet, the JAC Class 12 hall tickets may be released today, Tuesday, 31 January 2023. Once the admit cards are formally released, candidates can download them from the official website of the council - jac.jharkhand.gov.in. One must keep a close eye on the website for details.
Candidates are requested to download the JAC 12th Admit Card 2023 as soon as it is released on the website. They should go through the details mentioned on the hall ticket carefully after downloading it from jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The ones who are preparing to appear for the JAC 12th exams 2023 must stay alert and know the latest announcements.
It is important to note that the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has already released the admit cards for Class 10th exams 2023. Students who have not downloaded the Class 10 hall tickets must save a copy soon.
According to the dates mentioned on the official schedule, the JAC 12th exams 2023 will be conducted by the Jharkhand Board from 14 March onwards. The exams are scheduled to end on 5 April 2023.
As per the rules stated by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC). no student will be allowed to enter the exam centre without the hall ticket so they have to carry a copy of the same.
Let's take a look at the steps you must follow to download the JAC 12th admit cards 2023 online, once released formally by the council:
Visit the official website - jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
Tap on the active link that says JAC Admit Card 2023 for Class 12 on the homepage of the site.
Key in your login details in the provided space to view your admit card.
The hall ticket will display on your screen.
Go through the personal details, exam centre, date, etc, mentioned on the admit card carefully.
Download the hall ticket from the website.
Take a printout of the hall ticket and carry it to the exam centre.