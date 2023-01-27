JAC Jharkhand Board 10, 12 Class Admit Card To Be Released Soon - Details Here

JAC Jharkhand Board Admit Card 2023: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is likely to release the JAC admit card 2023 anytime soon for classes 10 and 12 on the official website, jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Once released, candidates would be able to download and check the hall Jharkhand Board Hall Ticket 2023 by following the below mentioned steps.

The Jharkhand Board 10, 12 class exams will start from 14 March 2023. JAC 10th class exam will conclude on 3 April 2023 and JAC 12th class exam will end on 5 April 2023.