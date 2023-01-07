JAC Date Sheet 2023 Released: Here's the Full Time Table for 10th and 12 Exam
JAC Date Sheet 2023 for 10th and 12th classes released. The matric and intermediate exams will start from 14 March.
Jharkhand Board Exam Date Sheet 2023: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the timetable for class 10 and 12 Board exams for the academic year 2022–2023.
Candidates who are going to appear in the Jharkhand Board Exam 2023 can download and check the JAC Time Table 2023 on the official website, jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
According to the JAC 10, 12 Time Table 2023, the 10th class examination will be conducted from 14 March till 3 April 2023 while as the 12th class exam will be held from 14 March till 5 April 2023.
Jharkhand Board Matric and Intermediate examination 2023 will be conducted in both morning and evening sessions. JAC 10th Exam will commence from 9:45 am and end at 1:05 pm. JAC 12th Exam will start at 2 pm and end at 5:20 pm.
Candidates must remember that the JAC Board Exams 2023 will be held through both both OMR and answer sheet mode. The JAC Admit Card 2023 for matric and intermediate will be officially released on 30 January 2023.
The Jharkhand Board 10,12 class practical exams 2023 will be conducted from 7th February till 4th March 2023.
JAC Date Sheet 2023 Out for 10th and 12th Classes: Steps To Download Full Time Table
Visit the official website, jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the direct link for 10th, 12th JAC Time Table 2023.
Choose the Matric Routine (March 2023) for class 10 and Intermediate Routine for class 12.
A PDF file will show up on the screen with 10th and 12th class exam dates.
Save and download the JAC Date Sheet 2023 for future reference.
