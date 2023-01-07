JAC Date Sheet 2023 Released: Here's the Full Time Table for 10th and 12 Exam

Jharkhand Board Exam Date Sheet 2023: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the timetable for class 10 and 12 Board exams for the academic year 2022–2023.

Candidates who are going to appear in the Jharkhand Board Exam 2023 can download and check the JAC Time Table 2023 on the official website, jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

According to the JAC 10, 12 Time Table 2023, the 10th class examination will be conducted from 14 March till 3 April 2023 while as the 12th class exam will be held from 14 March till 5 April 2023.