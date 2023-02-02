IGNOU Admission 2023 for January Session Extended: Know Last Date & How to Apply

The Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU has officially extended the admission dates for the January session till 10 February 2023. Candidates who still want to apply for IGNOU admission 2023 for January session can do so till the extended date. The admission process is taking place online on the official website - ignou.ac.in. One must go through the latest announcements on the website and apply for the January session admission soon before the extended last date comes.

