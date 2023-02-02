IGNOU Admission 2023 for January Session Extended: Know Last Date & How to Apply

IGNOU admission 2023 for January session is formally extended.
(Photo: iStock)
The Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU has officially extended the admission dates for the January session till 10 February 2023. Candidates who still want to apply for IGNOU admission 2023 for January session can do so till the extended date. The admission process is taking place online on the official website - ignou.ac.in. One must go through the latest announcements on the website and apply for the January session admission soon before the extended last date comes.
The IGNOU admission 2023 for January session is taking place only on ignou.ac.in. It is important to note that the last date to apply for the admission process will not be extended anymore. As of now, we know that the candidates have time till 10 February to apply for the admission process. Stay alert to know the latest important announcements.
Applicants are advised to remember that those who are registering for online programmes must keep their important documents and other details ready to avoid chaos at the last minute.
Once the IGNOU admission 2023 for January session registration is over, you must keep a close eye on the official website for other details. Everyone should fill out the application form carefully and avoid any typing errors.
Here are the simple steps you must follow to apply for the IGNOU admission 2023 January session online:
Visit the official website - ignou.ac.in.
Click on the link that says "Admission Link for ODL and Online Programmes for January 2023 Session date extended till 10th February 2023" on the homepage.
Read the details carefully before applying for the admission process.
Create your login details and then use them to access the application form.
Fill out the application form carefully by providing the necessary details and documents.
Click on submit once you are done.
Download the application form from the website for your reference.
