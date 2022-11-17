IGNOU December TEE 2022 Registration With Late Fee Begins; Know Last Date Here
IGNOU December TEE 2022 Registration: Candidates can register till 25 November by paying a late fee.
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has officially closed the registration process for the December Term End Examination (TEE). Candidates who still want to apply for the IGNOU December TEE 2022 can do so by paying a late fee. The IGNOU December TEE 2022 registration with a late fee has begun on the official website for candidates who have not yet applied. One can apply for the December Term End Examination (TEE) by visiting ignou.ac.in within the last date.
Candidates should note that the IGNOU December TEE 2022 registration with a late fee is scheduled to end on 25 November. The application form link will remain active on the website - ignou.ac.in till the last date. Interested candidates must go through the latest details on the official website and stay updated with all the information from the university.
The registration link will be active till 25 November and candidates must fill out the form by 11:59 pm if they want to appear for the exam. The IGNOU December TEE 2022 registration is taking place online for everyone.
IGNOU December TEE 2022: Exam Dates and Details
According to the latest official details from the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), the IGNOU December TEE 2022 is scheduled to be conducted from 2 December to 5 January for the registered candidates.
The exam will be held in two shifts, the morning shift will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm and the afternoon shift will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm. Candidates can download the exam schedule from the website - ignou.ac.in.
Before downloading the schedule, one must complete the IGNOU December TEE 2022 registration. Late applicants are requested to pay the late fee online while filling out the form.
IGNOU December TEE 2022 Registration: How to Apply
Let's take a look at some simple steps to complete the IGNOU December TEE 2022 registration online:
Go to the website - ignou.ac.in.
Click on the link available on the homepage that says December TEE 2022 form.
Fill out the application form carefully.
Pay the late fee and the application fee via the portal on the website.
Verify all the details before clicking on submit.
Download the confirmation page from the website so that you can use it whenever required.
You may also take a printout of the registration form.
