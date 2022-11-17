IGNOU December TEE 2022 Registration With Late Fee Begins; Know Last Date Here

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has officially closed the registration process for the December Term End Examination (TEE). Candidates who still want to apply for the IGNOU December TEE 2022 can do so by paying a late fee. The IGNOU December TEE 2022 registration with a late fee has begun on the official website for candidates who have not yet applied. One can apply for the December Term End Examination (TEE) by visiting ignou.ac.in within the last date.

Candidates should note that the IGNOU December TEE 2022 registration with a late fee is scheduled to end on 25 November. The application form link will remain active on the website - ignou.ac.in till the last date. Interested candidates must go through the latest details on the official website and stay updated with all the information from the university.