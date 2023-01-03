IGNOU Admissions 2023 Re-registration Deadline Extended; Know Revised Date Here

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has officially extended the re-registration deadline for the January 2023 session. Interested candidates can now apply for the IGNOU admissions cycle 2023 re-registration through the official website. The website that candidates should visit to complete the re-registration process is onlinerr.ignou.ac.in. Before finishing the IGNOU admissions 2023 re-registration, one must go through the latest details on the website carefully and stay updated. Candidates should be alert to the latest changes made by the university.

As per the latest details available as of now, the IGNOU admissions 2023 re-registration last date is extended till 15 January 2023 for all candidates. The ones who are interested to appear for the admission process must register within the extended deadline on onlinerr.ignou.ac.in. It is important to note that the registrations for the IGNOU admissions 2023 are taking place online.