CUET UG 2023 Registration Likely To Begin This Week: Check Website; How to Apply

CUET UG 2023 registration dates are not announced yet.
The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2023 registration is likely to begin soon on the CUET website for interested candidates. The ones who are preparing to appear for the upcoming exam are requested to keep a close eye on the official announcements so they can register themselves on time. According to the University Grants Commission (UGC), the CUET UG 2023 registration is expected to begin this week. Candidates can fill out the registration forms on the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in.
Once the CUET UG 2023 registration begins, students will be informed about it via an official notification on cuet.samarth.ac.in. Therefore, students who will sit for the exam this year must keep checking the site for any updates on the registration dates. The CUET UG application forms for the entrance exam will be available online only for all interested candidates.
As per a notice issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC) in December 2022, it was stated that the CUET UG 2023 registration will formally start from the first week of February 2023.
It is important to note that the undergraduate university entrance test is scheduled to be held from 21 May 2023 to 31 May 2023. Candidates who will complete the registration process correctly and on time will be allowed to appear for the CUET UG exam.
According to the latest official details, CUET UG 2023 exam will be conducted in 13 languages which include Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telegu, Urdu.
Here are the simple steps you must follow to complete the CUET UG 2023 registration online:
Visit the official website of the CUET UG - cuet.samarth.ac.in.
Tap on the registration link on the homepage of the official website.
Enter the login details in the provided space carefully and click on submit.
You will get your login details once you register yourself.
The application form will display on your screen once you key in your login details.
Fill out the registration form carefully and cross-check before submitting it.
Upload scanned copies of the documents and pay the application fee.
You can download the CUET UG registration form if you want.
