ICSI CS Professional & Executive Result 2024 Date Out; Latest Announcements Here

ICSI CS Professional & Executive result 2024 date is officially announced for candidates.
(Photo: iStock)
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has officially declared the CS Professional Programme and Executive Programme results date. According to the latest details announced by the officials, the ICSI CS Professional and Executive result 2024 will be announced on Sunday, 25 February. One should note that the ICSI CS results 2024 will be revealed on the official website - icsi.edu. Candidates will be notified as soon as the scorecard link is activated by the institute.
Concerned candidates can download the ICSI CS Professional and Executive result 2024 from the website - icsi.edu only. All the important details about the ICSI CS results 2024 are updated on the same website so that it is easier for candidates to check them. The ones who appeared for the exam are patiently waiting to review their scores, once announced.
All concerned applicants should keep their login credentials handy while downloading the ICSI CS results online. You will not be allowed to check the scores or download the scorecards without providing the registered login details.
According to the official details, the ICSI CS Professional and Executive results will be announced on 25 February. The ICSI CS Professional Programme results will be declared at 11 am and the Executive Programme results will be released at 2 pm.
The examinations are scheduled to be conducted from 1 June to 10 June, for all registered candidates. Any changes in the dates will be announced by the institute in advance, via the official website so stay alert.
The last date to submit the exam fee for the June exam is 26 February, and the portal will be closed after that. You cannot sit for the exam if you don't submit the fee on time.
For now, candidates must stay alert and download the ICSI CS results 2024 for Professional and Executive exams. They should check the details of the result properly.
Let's go through the easy steps to download the ICSI CS result 2024 after it is released, here:
Browse through the website of the ICSI for the result link - icsi.edu.
Tap on the CS Professional Programme and Executive Programme Result link on the page.
Provide your registered details in the given boxes.
The CS Professional or CS Executive result will appear on the screen.
Check the scores and download your respective ICSI CS result.
