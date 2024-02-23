ICSI CS Professional & Executive Result 2024 Date Out; Latest Announcements Here

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has officially declared the CS Professional Programme and Executive Programme results date. According to the latest details announced by the officials, the ICSI CS Professional and Executive result 2024 will be announced on Sunday, 25 February. One should note that the ICSI CS results 2024 will be revealed on the official website - icsi.edu. Candidates will be notified as soon as the scorecard link is activated by the institute.

Concerned candidates can download the ICSI CS Professional and Executive result 2024 from the website - icsi.edu only. All the important details about the ICSI CS results 2024 are updated on the same website so that it is easier for candidates to check them. The ones who appeared for the exam are patiently waiting to review their scores, once announced.