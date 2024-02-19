MICAT 2 Result Declared Today: Download From mica.ac.in; Know the Latest Updates

The Mudra Institute of Communications, Ahmedabad, officially declared the Mudra Institute of Communications Admissions Test (MICAT) 2 result today, Monday, 19 February 2024, for all interested candidates. Those who appeared for the MICAT II exam on the scheduled date can download the result from the official website - mica.ac.in. The result contains the scores and the personal details of the candidates. You should go through the details printed on the result properly after downloading it from the site.

Candidates were patiently waiting for the MICAT 2 result to be declared so they could check their marks. They can finally access the MICAT result 2024 on the website - mica.ac.in. All the latest updates from the institute are stated online for those who want to check them. Concerned candidates are requested to download their respective results on time.