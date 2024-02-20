Rajasthan RBSE 8th Board Timetable Released: Exam Starts From 28 March; Details

Rajasthan Board 8th Timetable has been released by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) on the official websites, rajshaladarpan.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. According to the examination schedule, the RBSE Class 8th board exam will commence from 28 March and conclude on 4 April 2024.

Candidates who are appearing in the RBSE 8th Board exam this year can download the timetable PDF from the aforementioned websites by following the below steps. The RBSE 8th board timetable 2024 mentions all the essential information about the forthcoming board exams including dates, timings, subjects, examination instructions, and more.