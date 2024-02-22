GATE 2024 Result Date on 16 March: Check gate2024.iisc.ac.in; Latest Details

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru formally conducted the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 for registered candidates. The ones who appeared for the entrance test on the scheduled dates are patiently waiting for the GATE 2024 result to be declared. According to the details mentioned on the schedule, the scorecards are expected to be announced on 16 March. One must stay alert and go through the latest announcements online to download the results on time.
As of now, it is confirmed that the GATE 2024 result will be available in March. Any changes in the date will be announced earlier by the officials via the website - gate2024.iisc.ac.in. Concerned candidates are requested to keep a close eye on the official website to know the latest updates about the GATE result. Important details will be revealed soon.
Once the GATE scorecards are declared, candidates can check their respective marks after providing the login credentials. Keep your registered details handy if you want to access your scorecard. You cannot download them without entering the registered details.
GATE 2024: Latest Updates
According to the latest official details available online, the officials recently released the GATE 2024 answer key, response sheet, and question papers for candidates. You can download them from the website if you haven't already.
Candidates can raise objections against the provisional key from Thursday, 22 February, to 25 February. Please note that the final answer key and the GATE 2024 result will be based on the objections submitted by candidates till the last date.
The GATE score holds immense importance for recruitment opportunities in various public sector undertakings (PSUs). Make sure to download the scorecards from the website on time.
Concerned candidates should note that while the results will be declared on 16 March, they can download their respective GATE scorecards from 23 March. The downloading link will be activated on the mentioned date.
To know more about the results and other details, candidates must stay alert and update the website.
GATE 2024 Result: How To Download
Let's take a look at the steps candidates should know to download the GATE 2024 result online:
Go to the official website of the entrance exam - gate2024.iisc.ac.in.
Tap on the active link that states "GATE 2024 Result" and the login page will open.
Key in your application number, date of birth, etc, in the given space.
The GATE result will appear on your screen.
Check the scores and download a copy of the scorecard.
