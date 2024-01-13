CBSE CTET Pre-Admit Card 2024 Declared on ctet.nic.in; Check Latest Exam Details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially declared the pre-admit card for CTET exam 2024 recently. Candidates are requested to download the CBSE CTET Pre-Admit Card 2024 from the official website, ctet.nic.in. It is important to note that the CTET pre-admit card contains important information such as the cities allocated to candidates for the entrance test. Concerned candidates should note the latest details if they want to sit for the CBSE CTET 2024 exam on time.

Candidates were patiently waiting for the CBSE CTET Pre-Admit Card 2024 to be released so they could download it. Now, the link is activated on the official website, ctet.nic.in. One must download the admit card before the exam date and go through the details mentioned on it carefully. All the important details are announced online by the board.