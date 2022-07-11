ICSE ISC Result 2022: ICSE 10TH Semester 2 Results by This Week, Check Website

The ICSE ISC Result 2022 is likely to be declared for the class 10 students this week by the Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on the website. The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Semester 2 Result 2022 will be available on the official website of the CISCE – cisce.org for download, once released. Candidates who had appeared for the ICSE Semester 2 Exams are requested to keep a close eye on the official website for the latest updates.

It is important to note that the CISCE has not announced an official release date for the ICSE Semester 2 Result 2022 yet. The latest details on the ICSE ISC Result 2022 will be available on cisce.org. The Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to release the board results by 15 July 2022.