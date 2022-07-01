CISCE 10th, 12th Results 2022: Know When & Where To Check ICSE, ISC Result

The Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is most likely to announce the ICESE (10th) and ISC (12th) results soon. The board has not announced any official date as of yet but as per the reports, results for both classes are likely to be out by mid-July.

After the declaration of the results, students can check the Class 10 and Class 12 results online on CISCE’s official portal, cisce.org.

The semester two board exams for ICSE concluded on 20 May whereas the last ISC exam was on 13 June. Now, the CISCE results for Class 10 and Class 12 are expected to be out together on 15 July. The answersheets are already under evaluation and as per the reports, the board is in the final leg of the preparation of the results.