Latest Update: NEET UG Admit Card 2022 To Be Released Today, Check Details
NEET UG 2022 Admit Card: Check the steps to download the hall ticket from the official website, nta.ac.in.
The NTA (National Testing Agency) is likely to release the NEET 2022 admit card today as per some reports, however there is no official confirmation about the same. If speculations are true, the NEET UG admit card 2022 will be released on the official website (nta.ac.in) today, 11 July 2022 at 12 pm noon. Therefore, students appearing in the NEET UG exam 2022 are advised to keep visiting the official website for latest updates.
The exam will be conducted as per the scheduled date and there will be no delay in the examination of NEET 2022. Since the exam date is close, the NTA is likely to publish the NEET-UG 2022 admit card today.
Students waiting for the NEET-UG hall ticket 2022 should note that the official release date has not been announced by the National Testing Agency yet.
NEET UG 2022: Exam Date
The NEET UG examination 2022 will be conducted on Sunday, 17 July 2022. Earlier, students were requesting to postpone the exam but looks liks there will be no delay in the examination. This year, around 18 lakh students have applied for the NEET 2022 exam. The examination will be held across 546 cities of India and 14 cities outside India.
The NEET-UG 2022 admit card is mandatory for candidates to appear in the examination. Without the admit card, students will not be allowed to sit in the examination hall.
NEET-UG Admit Card 2022: How To Download
NEET-UG aspirants waiting for the release of the hall ticket should follow the below-given steps.
Go to the official website of NTA (nta.ac.in).
Search for the link 'Download NEET-UG Admit Card 2022).
Click on the link and a 'Candidate Login' page will appear on the screen.
Enter your application number and password correctly.
Verify the captcha.
Hit the 'Submit' button.
Your NEET-UG 2022 admit card will be on your screen.
Download, save and print the hall ticket for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.