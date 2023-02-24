ICAI CA May/June 2023 Registration Ends Today: Check icai.org; Know Details Here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants, ICAI, is ready to formally close the registration process for the ICAI CA May/June session 2023, today, Friday, 24 February. It is important to note that the ICAI began the registration process for the exam on 3 February. Candidates who have not yet applied for the ICAI CA May/June 2023 are requested to complete the process by today. The registrations are taking place on the official website - icai.org for all interested candidates.

