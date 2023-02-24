ICAI CA May/June 2023 Registration Ends Today: Check icai.org; Know Details Here

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019ICAI CA May/June 2023 Registration Ends Today: Check icai.org; Know Details Here

ICAI CA May/June 2023 Registration: Candidates can apply till 3 March by paying a late application fee.
Raajwrita Dutta
Education
Published:

ICAI CA May/June 2023 registration is scheduled to end on Friday, 24 February.

|

The Institute of Chartered Accountants, ICAI, is ready to formally close the registration process for the ICAI CA May/June session 2023, today, Friday, 24 February. It is important to note that the ICAI began the registration process for the exam on 3 February. Candidates who have not yet applied for the ICAI CA May/June 2023 are requested to complete the process by today. The registrations are taking place on the official website - icai.org for all interested candidates.

The ICAI CA May/June 2023 registration is taking place online only. One should go to the website - icai.org to check the latest details about the application process. One should read the steps to apply for the exam and then complete the registration. Candidates who have not yet applied for the exam are requested to finish the process by Friday.

All the latest details and important announcements about the ICAI CA May/June 2023 registration are available online on the official website. Candidates should keep a close eye on the website after registering for the exam.

ICAI CA May/June 2023: Important Dates

As per the latest official details mentioned on the schedule, candidates can apply for the ICAI CA May/June 2023 session till 3 March but they have to pay a late fee. The last date to apply without a late fee is today, 24 February.

It is important to note that the Institute of Chartered Accountants, ICAI will officially open an application correction window on 4 March 2023. The correction window will formally close on 10 March.

Candidates applying for the exam must take note of these details. They will be allowed to make edits to the form for a specific time period.

No edits will be allowed after the mentioned last date, which is 10 March so candidates should be careful.

ICAI CA May/June 2023 Registration: How to Apply

Here are the steps you must follow to complete the ICAI CA May/June 2023 registration online:

  • Visit the official website of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, ICAI - icai.org.

  • Click on the link that states CA May/June 2023 registration on the homepage.

  • Register yourself by entering the required personal details and creating a login id.

  • The registration form will display on your screen.

  • Fill out the form carefully and cross-check the details before clicking on submit.

  • Pay the application fees online.

  • Download the form from the website for your reference.

