ICAI CA Final Inter Nov Result 2022: Last Date of Verification Today - Details

The ICAI (Institute of Chartered Accountants of India) announced the CA (Chartered Accounts) Final Inter November Result 2022 on the official website, icaiexam.icai.org on 10 January 2023.

All those candidates who are not satisfied with their results and want to verify must note down that the last date of ICAI CA Final Inter November Result verification is today on Thursday, 9 February 2023.

Candidates who have not verified their results yet must remember that the link will close today and no request will be entertained afterwards.