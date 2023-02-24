NEET MDS 2023 Admit Card Declared: Check natboard.edu.in; Know Exam Details Here

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has officially released the admit card for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2023 examination for all candidates who registered for the same. Candidates who want to download the NEET MDS 2023 admit card must visit the official website of NBE - natboard.edu.in. It has all the latest details about the admit card that candidates should note if they are preparing to appear for the entrance exam.

