ICAI CA Intermediate and Final Result 2022: Check icai.org; Know Result Dates

ICAI CA intermediate and final result 2022 release dates are mentioned here.
(Photo: iStock)
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to release the ICAI CA intermediate result and final result for the 2022 exams between 10 January to 15 January. Candidates who appeared for the intermediate and final exams on the scheduled dates should keep a close eye on the official website to know the exact result date. The website that candidates should visit to check the CA intermediate and final result is icai.org.
It is important to note that all the latest details regarding the ICAI CA intermediate result and final result 2022 will be available on icai.org soon. Concerned candidates should stay alert and go through the updates on time. Once the results are formally declared, candidates can check and download their respective scorecards whenever they want from the website.
Candidates must stay updated with the latest details from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). They should know the exact result date and time so they can check their scores as soon as it is released.
As per the latest official details, the ICAI CA inter exams 2022 were formally conducted from 2 November to 17 November, according to the dates mentioned on the schedule.
Now, the candidates are eagerly waiting for the results to release so they can go through their scores and see if they have qualified for the exam.
An ICAI official has confirmed that the ICAI CA intermediate result and final result 2022 will release between 10 and 15 January.
Here are the steps candidates should follow to download the ICAI CA intermediate result and final result 2022 once released:
Go to either of the official websites - icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in.
Click on the ICAI CA intermediate result or final result link available on the homepage.
Enter your credentials in the provided space correctly and tap on submit.
The scorecard will display on your screen.
Download the result from the website to take a proper look at your marks.
Take a printout of the result if necessary.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)