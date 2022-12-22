ICAI CA Intermediate and Final Result 2022: Check icai.org; Know Result Dates

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to release the ICAI CA intermediate result and final result for the 2022 exams between 10 January to 15 January. Candidates who appeared for the intermediate and final exams on the scheduled dates should keep a close eye on the official website to know the exact result date. The website that candidates should visit to check the CA intermediate and final result is icai.org.

It is important to note that all the latest details regarding the ICAI CA intermediate result and final result 2022 will be available on icai.org soon. Concerned candidates should stay alert and go through the updates on time. Once the results are formally declared, candidates can check and download their respective scorecards whenever they want from the website.