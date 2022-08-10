ICAI CA Foundation June Result 2022 Declared Today: How To Check Scores?
ICAI CA Foundation Result Declared Today, 10 August 2022: Know how to check your scores.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) declared the CA Foundation Result 2022 for June Session today on its official website, icai.org. Candidates can also check their CA Foundation June Result 2022 on icai.nic.in. To check their results, students have to use their personal login credentials like registration number or roll number and date of birth.
ICAI CA Foundation June Result 2022: Important and Latest Update
Following are some of the latest and important updates that candidates should know regarding the ICAI CA Foundation June Result 2022:
ICAI CA Foundation Result (June) Date 2022: Today, 10 August 2022.
ICAI CA Foundation Result Time: 10:00 am.
CA Foundation Exam Dates (June) 2022: June 24, 26, 28, and 30.
ICAI CA Foundation Result Websites: icai.org and icai.nic.in.
CA Foundation Merit List: Awaited, likely to be released soon.
ICAI CA Foundation June Result 2022: How To Check Your Scores
Candidates who want to know their CA Foundation June Result Scores must follow the below steps:
Visit the official websites, icai.org or icai.nic.in.
On the homepage, search the direct result link that reads as CA Foundation June 2022 Result.'
Click on the direct link and you will be taken to a login page.
Enter your login credentials like registration number, roll number, and date of birth.
Hit the submit button and you will your Foundation June 2022 Result will be displayed on the screen.
Check your CA Foundation June scores against your roll number.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
