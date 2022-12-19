JEE Main 2023: Eligibility Criteria, Steps to Apply, and Application Fee Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has recently announced that the registration process for JEE Main 2023 has commenced officially. Candidates can apply for the entrance exam on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. It is important to note that the JEE Main 2023 registration process is taking place online only. One must go through the latest updates on the website to know more about the application process and other details. Candidates will also get to know about the application fees via the website.

The JEE Main 2023 registration has begun on jeemain.nta.nic.in so candidates should apply soon. Candidates can register for the exam till 12 January 2023. It is important to complete the registration process by the last date. The process to apply for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 is extremely simple so anybody can apply for it.