CAT 2022 Result Released: Check iimcat.ac.in; How to Download IIM CAT Scorecard
CAT 2022 Result: Candidates can download the IIM CAT scorecard from iimcat.ac.in as it has been released.
The Indian Institute of Management officially declared the CAT 2022 result on Wednesday, 21 December. Candidates who have appeared for Common Admission Test, CAT 2022 exam can check the result on the official website. To check the IIM CAT 2022 result, you have to visit the official website - iimcat.ac.in. All the latest details and updates regarding the result are available on the website so that candidates can stay informed with announcements.
Candidates are requested to download the CAT 2022 result soon from the official website - iimcat.ac.in. They must go through their scores on the IIM CAT 2022 result carefully and check the other details mentioned on it. Candidates who appeared for the CAT exam on the scheduled dates have been eagerly waiting for the release of their scorecards.
Along with the result, one must also check the other announcements on the site. It is important to note that the IIM CAT scorecard has been declared online only, for now, so one must save a hard copy of the same for further use.
IIM CAT 2022 Result: Important Details
According to official details, the CAT 2022 exam was formally held on 27 November 2022. The exam was conducted at various centres across the country.
The list of candidates shortlisted for the next level of selection will be uploaded on the website of the respective IIMs. The IIM will send interview letters to the shortlisted candidates soon so one must stay alert.
Around 11 candidates have secured the 100 percentile in the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022.
To know all the latest details and updates on the result, you must check the website - iimcat.ac.in.
CAT 2022 Result: How to Download
Here are the steps you should follow to download the CAT 2022 Result that has been declared online recently for everyone:
Go to the website - iimcat.ac.in.
Click on the link that states IIM CAT 2022 Result on the homepage.
Enter your login details in the provided space carefully and click on submit after verifying your details.
The CAT result will appear on your screen.
Check the scores and other details mentioned in the result properly.
Download the IIM CAT Result from the website and take a printout of the same for future use.
Topics: CAT Results IIM CAT result IIM CAT Exam
