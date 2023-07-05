ICAI CA Inter, Final Results 2023 Declared: Download Scorecard From icai.nic.in

ICAI CA Inter, Final results 2023 is released on the official website for candidates.
(Photo: iStock)
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has officially declared the ICAI CA Inter and Final results 2023 for interested candidates. It is important to note that the ICAI CA Inter, Final results for the May exam are available on the official website - icai.nic.in. One can download their respective results by visiting the official site and going through their scores. It is also important to check the latest announcements by the institute to stay informed and updated with the details.
Candidates are requested to download the ICAI CA Inter, Final results 2023 soon from the official website if they want to check their scores. You have to keep your login credentials ready before visiting the official website of ICAI - icai.nic.in. All concerned candidates were patiently waiting for the institute to announce the results on the official site.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) announced the CA Inter and Final exam May results for this year on its website so that it is easier for concerned candidates to download them. You just have to check the details on the site carefully.
Candidates must keep their registration number and roll number handy before downloading the ICAI CA Inter, Final Results 2023. They cannot download their respective results if they enter the wrong details so it is important to be careful.
Now, the results are finally announced for all those candidates who were patiently waiting for them.
Let's take a look at the steps you should follow to download the ICAI CA Inter, Final Results 2023 online:
Go to the official website of the institute - icai.nic.in.
Tap on the active link that states ICAI CA Inter, Final Results 2023 download on the homepage.
Enter your registration number, roll number, and other asked credentials in the given space properly.
The ICAI CA final or inter result will appear on the screen.
Check your scores and download the result from the site.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)