Assam PAT Exam 2023 Date; Admit Card Released; Download Hall Tickets Here

Assam PAT Exam 2023 soon. Check important details here.
The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Assam is all set to conduct the Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) on Sunday, 18 June 2023. The exam will be conducted in a single shift from 10 am to 12 noon.
Assam PAT 2023 exam is being held for candidates who wish to take admission into 3 years diploma in Engineering and Technology courses.
Candidates who are going to participate in the forthcoming Assam PAT examination must know that the admit card is now available on the official website, dte.assam.gov.in.
It is mandatory for students to carry the Assam PAT admit card on the day of examination. No candidates will be allowed to enter the examination center without the hall ticket.
Go to the official website, dte.assam.gov.in
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link of PAT 2023.
Now click on the link that reads as "CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR PAT-2023."
A login page will open on the screen.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your admit card will show up on the screen.
Check the details mentioned on the admit card carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
