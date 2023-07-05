ICAI CA Inter, Final Results May 2023 To Be Released Today: Time & Direct Link

As per an official notification released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), the ICAI CA final and intermediate results 2023 will be declared today on Wednesday, 5 July 2023.
"The results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examination held in May 2023 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, the 5th July 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in", stated the official notification.
The CA Inter and Final exam was conducted by the concerned officials from 3 to 18 May 2023 across different examination centers of the state. Once released, the results can be checked via a direct link by using the personal login credentials like registration or roll number.
Websites To Check the ICAI CA Inter and Final Results 2023
Here is the list of websites where candidates can download and check their ICAI CA Intermediate and Final results.
icai.org
icai.nic.in
ICAI CA Final and Inter Results 2023: Direct Link and Steps To Check
Visit the official website, icai.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, navigate to the 'Results Section' and click on the direct link of ICAI CA Final and Intermediate Results 2023."
A login page will show up on the screen.
Enter the login details like registration number and PIN number.
Hit the submit option.
Your Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examination results will open on the screen.
Check the results carefully to know your scores.
Download, save, and print a hard copy for future reference.
