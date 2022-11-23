Haryana Board Exams 2023: Last Date to Register Extended; Know Revised Date Here

The Board of School Education Haryana, BSEH has officially extended the last date to register for Haryana Board Exams 2023 for Class 10th, 12th students. The students who want to apply for the Haryana Board Exams 2023, have time till 28 November, to complete the application process. It is important to note that the last date to apply has been revised by the board. Interested candidates can apply for the Haryana Board 10,12th Exams 2023 on the official website - bseh.org.in.

It is important for the students to complete the Haryana Board Exams 2023 registration soon on the website - bseh.org.in. They must register themselves on time if they want to appear for the upcoming exam. Candidates can also check the latest updates from the Board of School Education Haryana, BSEH on the aforementioned website before applying.