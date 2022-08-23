CAT 2022 Registration Process Underway: Know Last Date to Apply, Latest Details
CAT 2022 Registration: The last date to apply on iimcat.ac.in is 14 September, CAT 2022 exam date is 27 November.
The registration for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 is underway. Candidates who aspire to enroll at the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) have to appear for the CAT exam. The online application process for the exam officially began on 3 August. The CAT 2022 registration is scheduled to close on 14 September as per the schedule. Candidates can register for CAT 2022 on iimcat.ac.in. The registration process is completely online.
To know more about the CAT 2022 registration process, candidates are requested to check the official website – iimcat.ac.in. They will get to know the registration dates, documents required, and other important details. As per the latest details, the CAT 2022 exam is scheduled to take place on 27 November 2022.
Candidates are requested to complete the registration process on time since no applications will be accepted after the deadline.
Candidates must remember that the last date to finish the CAT 2022 registration is 14 September. The application process is taking place online only on iimcat.ac.in.
CAT 2022 Registration: List of Required Documents
The documents required to apply for CAT 2022 are listed below:
Scanned copy of a passport-size photograph of the candidate
Scanned copy of the candidate's signature
Valid EWS/ NC-OBC/ SC/ ST certificate if applicable
Valid PwD certificate if applicable
The scanned copies of the photograph and signature should be uploaded as per the specifications mentioned on the registration form.
Candidates must complete the CAT 2022 registration properly.
CAT 2022 Registration: How to Apply Online
Here are the steps that everyone should follow to apply for CAT 2022 online:
Go to the official website – iimcat.ac.in.
Click on the link that says CAT 2022 Registration.
Register yourself by entering the required information.
Fill out the CAT 2022 application form by providing the necessary information and upload scanned copies of the mentioned documents.
Verify all the details and pay the application fee online.
Click on 'Submit' to confirm the application process.
Download the application form from the website
Save a copy of the form for future reference.
Keep checking the official website – iimcat.ac.in – to know all the latest updates on the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022.
