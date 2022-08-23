CAT 2022 Registration Process Underway: Know Last Date to Apply, Latest Details

The registration for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 is underway. Candidates who aspire to enroll at the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) have to appear for the CAT exam. The online application process for the exam officially began on 3 August. The CAT 2022 registration is scheduled to close on 14 September as per the schedule. Candidates can register for CAT 2022 on iimcat.ac.in. The registration process is completely online.

To know more about the CAT 2022 registration process, candidates are requested to check the official website – iimcat.ac.in. They will get to know the registration dates, documents required, and other important details. As per the latest details, the CAT 2022 exam is scheduled to take place on 27 November 2022.