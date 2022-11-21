UP Board Exam Date Sheet 2023 Soon: Check upmsp.edu.in; How to Download Schedule

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to release the UP Board exam date sheet 2023 soon for the candidates. According to the details available online, the UP Board exam date sheet will be declared on 7 December. However, the UPMSP has not announced the exact date as of yet. Once the UPMSP Class 10th, 12th timetable is declared, candidates can download it from the official website - upmsp.edu.in. The ones who will appear for the exam should stay alert.

Candidates are requested to download the UP Board exam date sheet 2023 as soon as it is declared on the website - upmsp.edu.in. The date sheet will be available in PDF format so students can download it easily. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will release the UPMSP Class 10th, 12th timetable for the candidates soon.