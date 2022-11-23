UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop-up Round Merit List Declared; How to Download

UP NEET PG Counselling 2022 mop-up round merit list is released.
The Director of Medical Education and Training (DMET) has officially released the Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test postgraduate (UP NEET PG) 2022 counselling mop-up round merit list on Tuesday, 22 November for all candidates. Interested candidates can check the UP NEET PG 2022 mop-up round merit list on the official website. The website that one should visit to know all the latest details about UP NEET PG counselling 2022 is upneet.gov.in. It is important to stay updated.
Candidates who have registered for the UP NEET PG counselling 2022 must stay alert. They are requested to check and download the mop-up round merit list as soon as possible.
According to the latest official details, the UP NEET PG 2022 mop-up round merit list contains important details such as the candidate's name, state rank, roll number, NEET category, NEET rank, marks, etc.
It is important to note that the online option filling has already begun on 22 November at 4 pm. The window is set to officially close on 24 November, as per the latest details.
Here are the simple steps candidates should follow to check the UP NEET PG 2022 counselling mop-up round merit list:
Visit the official website - upneet.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the course-specific merit list option.
The UP NEET PG counselling 2022 mop-up round merit list will appear on your screen.
Go through the merit list properly to check if your name is present.
Download the merit list from the website and take a printout for future reference.
