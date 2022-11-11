CBSE Board Date Sheet 2023 Date and Time: Class 10, 12 Exam Date To Be Out Soon

CBSE Board Date Sheet 2023 Date and Time: Class 10, 12 exam dates to be released soon.
(Photo: The Quint)
CBSE Board Date Sheet 2023: CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) is expected to release the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam date sheet 2023 soon on the official websites, cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.
The CBSE 10, 12 board exam is likely to commence form 15 February 2023. Before the exam, candidates must go through the date sheet to know all the important details like subject-wise dates of exam, timing, courses, subject codes, and more. This year, CBSE will conduct the exams only once unlike last year.
Candidates who want to check their CBSE 10, 12 exam date sheet 2023 must follow the below steps.
Go to the official website, cbse.gov.in.
On the homepage, visit the latest notifications section.
Search the direct link for 'CBSE 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet'.
Click on the link and a PDF file will be displayed on your screen.
Check the date sheet carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
According to CBSE, practical tests for classes 10 and 12 as well as project work and internal evaluation will start on 1 January 2023 for all affiliated schools in India and overseas, excluding those that will be closed for the month.
Practical tests, internal assessments, and project work will be completed in November and December 2022 in schools located in winter-bound areas that are anticipated to remain closed in January.
Candidates who want to check the CBSE 10, 12 syllabus and sample question papers 2023 must visit the official website for reference.
Besides CBSE board exams, ICSE and ISC board exam date sheets are also awaited. CBSE has already announced the exam dates for 10, 12 classes, the same is yet to be confirmed by CISE board.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)