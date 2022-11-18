UPSC CSE 2023: Full Schedule Released, Prelims Registration Starts From 1 Feb

UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) has officially released the schedule for different examinations that will be conducted in next year. As per the schedule, the UPSC Civil Service Exam (CSE) notification will be issued on 1 February 2023 on the official website, upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC CSE 2023 exam will be held on 28 May 2023 and the last date to submit the applications is 21 February. UPSC CSE Exam is conducted in 3 stages - Prelims, Mains, and Personal Interview (PI).

Candidates who will quality the UPSC Prelims Exam 2023 will be eligible for the Mains exam that will be conducted on 15 September. Candidates who will pass the Mains exam will be have to appear in the interview round, the dates of which have not been declared yet.