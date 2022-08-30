GATE 2023 Registration Starts Today: Check Website for Details; How To Apply?

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has officially begun the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 registration from Tuesday, 30 August. Interested candidates can apply for the engineering exam on the official website. The website that the candidates should visit to apply for GATE 2023 is gate.iitk.ac.in. They must go through the details on the website carefully before applying for the exam. It is important to note that the GATE 2023 registration will take place online.

