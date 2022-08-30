Osmania University Results 2022: BCom and BBA Results Declared; Check Website

Osmania University Results 2022 for BCom and BBA can be downloaded from the website.
(Photo: iStock)
Osmania University has officially declared the results of different undergraduate (UG) examinations. The Osmania University Results 2022 for BCom and BBA were released on the official website of the university for the candidates to check and download. Candidates who appeared for the BCom and BBA exams on the scheduled dates can download their respective results from osmania.ac.in. They must go through the scores and other details carefully before downloading the results from the website.
It is important to note that the Osmania University Results 2022 for BCom and BBA have been released for the II, IV, and VI semesters. The results for all semesters' backlog examinations have also been declared by the university. Candidates will find all the latest information on the official website of Osmania University – osmania.ac.in. They are requested to check the latest updates carefully.
The Osmania University Results 2022 for BCom and BBA that will be downloaded by the candidates from the official website are provisional. They are requested to take a printout of the scorecard.
All the latest details regarding the original marksheets will be updated by the university on their official website – osmania.ac.in. Everyone must keep a close eye on the website to know the date and time.
Candidates can access the provisional marksheets of the Osmania University Results 2022 for BCom and BBA for now.
Here are the steps that everyone should follow to download the Osmania University Results 2022 online:
Visit the official website of the university – osmania.ac.in
Click on the link that states Examination Results on the home page
Tap on the exam you want the results for
Provide your hall ticket number to log in and click on submit
The Osmania University Results 2022 for your respective exam, which includes BCom or BBA, will appear on your screen
Check the details on the scorecard carefully
Download the result from the website
Save a hard copy of the BCom or BBA result for future reference
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)