Goa Board SSC Result 2024: GBSHSE 10th Results Today at 5:30 PM; How To Download

Goa Board SSC 10th Result 2024 date and time are announced on the website.
(Photo: iStock)
The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is getting ready to announce the Goa Board SSC Result 2024 today, Wednesday, 15 May. The Goa Board GBSHSE Chairman, Bhagirath Shetye officially confirmed the date and time of the results. One should note that the GBSHSE 10th results can be downloaded from the official website - results.gbshsegoa.net. You will be notified as soon as the result link is activated by the officials. Stay alert to know the details.
According to the latest official details, the Goa Board SSC Result 2024 will be announced today, 15 May, at 5:30 pm IST. Candidates can take a look at the announcements on the website - results.gbshsegoa.net. They are eagerly waiting for the GBSHSE 10th results to be declared. One must download their Goa Board 10th scorecard on time.
Keep your login credentials ready before downloading the Goa Board Class 10 result. You must provide the correct Seat No, School Index, and Date of Birth to view your scores and download the results.
According to the latest official details on the schedule, the Goa Board 10th exams 2024 were held from 1 April to 24 April. All registered candidates appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates.
In 2023, boys scored a pass percentage of 96.3% in the Goa SSC results and girls achieved 96.9 percent. Now, candidates are waiting to know the pass percentage and their Goa SSC Class 10 scores for this year.
You can download the GBSHSE Class 10 results 2024 from the following websites after providing the login details:
results.gbshsegoa.net
gbshse.in
Wait for a while and key in your login credentials again if the websites are down. Contact the board officials in case of any queries.
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you must follow to download the Goa SSC 10th Result 2024:
Visit either of the websites - results.gbshsegoa.net or gbshse.in.
Tap on the link that states "Goa SSC Result 2024" on the homepage.
Go to the login page and key in the required credentials.
Your GBSHSE Class 10 result will appear on a new page.
Check the scores and download the results from the website.
