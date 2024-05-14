MBSE HSLC Result 2024: Mizoram Board 10th Result Declared, 73.37% Pass the Exam

Mizoram Board 10th HSLC Result Declared.
(Photo: iStock)
MBSE HSLC 10th Result 2024: The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) declared the Mizoram Board 10th Result 2024 today on Tuesday, 14 May. Candidates who participated in the MBSE class 10 board examination this year can download and check their MBSE HSLC scores on the official website at mbseonline.com. A total of 18561 students appeared in the Mizoram Board Class 10 exam, out of which 8654 were males and 9907 were females.
The overall pass percentage of recently declared Mizoram Board HSLC exam result is 73.37%. Boys have performed better than girls, the pass percentage of boys is 74.38 while as the pass percentage of girls is 72.48%. In 2024, MBSE HSLC 10th exams were held from 26 February to 15 March in a single shift from 9 am to 4 pm.
Candidates who want to check their MBSE 10th result scores 2024 must follow the below mentioned direct link.
Find out the topper list of Mizoram Board HSLC 10th Result 2024 below.
First Topper: Lalmoipuia Lawmzual (485 marks out of 500).
Second Topper: Vanlalmuanpuii (480 marks out of 500).
Third Topper: H Lalsangpuia (478 marks out of 500).
Go to the official website at mbseonline.com.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct result link for 'Mizoram Board HSLC 10th Result 2024.'
A login page will open.
Enter the login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the results carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for further use.
