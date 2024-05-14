MBSE HSLC Result 2024: Mizoram Board 10th Result Declared, 73.37% Pass the Exam

MBSE HSLC 10th Result 2024: The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) declared the Mizoram Board 10th Result 2024 today on Tuesday, 14 May. Candidates who participated in the MBSE class 10 board examination this year can download and check their MBSE HSLC scores on the official website at mbseonline.com. A total of 18561 students appeared in the Mizoram Board Class 10 exam, out of which 8654 were males and 9907 were females.

The overall pass percentage of recently declared Mizoram Board HSLC exam result is 73.37%. Boys have performed better than girls, the pass percentage of boys is 74.38 while as the pass percentage of girls is 72.48%. In 2024, MBSE HSLC 10th exams were held from 26 February to 15 March in a single shift from 9 am to 4 pm.