JKBOSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 Date: Know JKBOSE Classes 10 & 12 Results Details

JKBOSE 10th, 12th Result 2024: The Jammu & Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) is getting ready to announce the JKBOSE Class 10 and Class 12 Result 2024 soon. The results will be declared for the Annual (Regular) examinations for the soft zone and hard zone areas of UT of Jammu Kashmir. Once the links are activated, students who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates can download the JKBOSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 from the official website - jkbose.nic.in.

The exact date and time for the JKBOSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 have not been announced yet by the officials. You must keep a close eye on the website - jkbose.nic.in for the important updates regarding the results. Candidates who appeared for the examinations are waiting for the JKBOSE Classes 10 and 12 results to be announced soon.