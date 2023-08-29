GATE 2024 Registration To Start Tomorrow: How To Apply, List of Documents Here

GATE 2024 registration will start on 30 August, for all interested candidates.
(Photo: iStock)
The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 online registration process is set to begin on Wednesday, 30 August 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the aptitude test. It is important to note that the GATE 2024 registration is taking place on the official website – gate2024.iisc.ac.in. Once the online registration portal opens on the scheduled date, you can fill out the form and prepare for the exam. You must go through the latest announcements.
After completing the GATE 2024 registration online, you have to keep checking the website – gate2024.iisc.ac.in – to learn more about the exam. Interested candidates should note that the exam dates, admit card details and other updates will be announced online. You have to appear for the exam as per the schedule and complete the application process on time.
Let's take a look at the list of documents you have to upload while filling out the GATE 2024 application form online:
A recent photograph of the candidate.
Signature of the candidate.
SC/ST Certificate as proof.
PwD Certificate.
Address proof of the candidate.
It is important to note that the hall tickets will be released on the official website on 3 January 2024, for all the registered students.
The complete schedule is available online so you can take a look at it before the application process begins on 30 August.
Here are the steps you have to follow to complete the GATE 2024 registration online:
Go to the official exam website – gate2024.iisc.ac.in.
Tap on the active link that states GATE 2024 Registration on the home page.
Now, fill out the details and create your registration ID.
Once the registration form opens on the screen, provide your personal details and click on submit.
Upload the documents and pay the application fees.
Download the GATE registration form for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)