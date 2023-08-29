GATE 2024 Registration To Start Tomorrow: How To Apply, List of Documents Here

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 online registration process is set to begin on Wednesday, 30 August 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the aptitude test. It is important to note that the GATE 2024 registration is taking place on the official website – gate2024.iisc.ac.in. Once the online registration portal opens on the scheduled date, you can fill out the form and prepare for the exam. You must go through the latest announcements.

After completing the GATE 2024 registration online, you have to keep checking the website – gate2024.iisc.ac.in – to learn more about the exam. Interested candidates should note that the exam dates, admit card details and other updates will be announced online. You have to appear for the exam as per the schedule and complete the application process on time.