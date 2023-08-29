Maharashtra Board Exam 2024: HSC, SSC Tentative Time Table Released

Maharashtra SSC HSC boards schedule released
Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the tentative dates for the Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (HSC) board exams. The provisional schedule shows that the HSC examination will be conducted between 21 February to 23 March 2024 while the SSC exam will take place between 1 to 22 March 2024.
The tentative examination dates for Maharashtra SSC and HSC 2024 can be seen on the board’s official website- mahahsscboard.in. The board will share the timetable for the practical test, oral exam, and other subjects with the school and junior college before the exam.
The Maharashtra Board has made it clear that the HSC and SSC examination dates issued are only tentative. The Maharashtra State Board will release the final timetable thus the dates listed in the final timetable should be followed by students.
The Maharashtra Board released the HSC and SSC July session 2023 supplementary results on August 28. A total of 45,166 students registered for the class 10 exam while 13,487 of them passed the exam. The Maharashtra Board announced the SSC regular exam results on 2 June. 93.83 percent of students passed the exam. The HSC regular exam results were released on 25 May where the total pass percentage for this year was 91.25 percent.
