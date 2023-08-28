Two Board Exams Mandatory For Students or Optional? NCF Unclear, Experts Divided

"Through this exercise, we are perpetuating a highly competitive society, because the moment a parent or a student feels that they can improve (their score), they will jump onto the opportunity. But again, it’s not a guarantee that their grades will improve," said educationalist Dr Ameeta Mulla Wattal.

Dr Wattal, who is also the Chairperson (Education and Scholarship) of the DLF Foundation, was referring to the new policy under the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) for School Education 2023, which states that board exams will now be conducted twice a year.

Rolled out by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on 23 August, the framework states: