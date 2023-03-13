GATE 2023 Result Date: Know How To Download Scorecards and Check Important Dates

GATE 2023 result will be declared on 16 March for all candidates to check their scores.
The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2023 result is scheduled to be released this week. The Indian Institute of Technology (Kanpur) has decided to release the GATE 2023 result on 16 March, on its official website so that it is easier for the candidates to check and download it. The website that concerned candidates should visit to download the result, once released on the mentioned date is gate.iitk.ac.in. The official site contains important details about the result for interested candidates.
The GATE 2023 result link will be activated on the official website once the institute declares it officially for everyone. Candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the website – gate.iitk.ac.in – till the result date, which is 16 March and check their scores on time. The IIT Kanpur will update important information on its official website.
According to the latest official details mentioned on the schedule, the GATE 2023 result will be released on 16 March and the scorecards will be available for download on 21 March.
Candidates should know that the GATE cut-off marks for this year will be announced along with the result.
One should take note of all the latest announcements and stay updated with the details.
Let's take a look at the steps that candidates must know while checking the GATE 2023 result online:
Visit the GATE website – gate.iitk.ac.in
Click on the active link that states GATE 2023 result on the home page
Key in your login credentials and tap on submit to view the result
The GATE result will open on your screen
Go through your marks and personal details carefully to see if you have qualified for the exam this year
Save a copy of the result for future reference
